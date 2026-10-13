Kabaddi Champions League announces coaches’ roster for Season 2; experienced names to lead 10 franchises

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) on Tuesday announced its coaches’ roster for Season 2, appointing experienced kabaddi personalities to lead 10 franchises in the upcoming season. The announced roster features Ravinder Pahal for Karnal Kings, Jagpal Singh for Gurugram Gurus, Anup Singh for Kurukshetra Knights, Surender Nada for Sonipat Stars, Om Parkash Narwal for Faridabad Fighters, Samsher Singh for Bhiwani Bulls, Jagdeep Singh for Rohtak Royals, Vinod Kumar for ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes, Randeep Dalal for Panipat Panthers and Ramesh Kumar for Jhajjar Jaguars, according to a press release from KCL.

The appointments mark an important step in the league’s preparations for Season 2, with the coaches expected to focus on team building, tactical planning, player development and competitive readiness. Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Pahal, head coach of Karnal Kings, said, “It is a privilege to be associated with the Kabaddi Champions League. Karnal Kings have a strong opportunity to build a competitive team, and my focus will be on discipline, fitness and tactical execution. We want our players to perform with confidence and make our supporters proud.”

Jagpal Singh, head coach of Gurugram Gurus, said, “I am delighted to take on this responsibility. My priority will be to develop a cohesive unit where every player understands his role. Kabaddi is a game of teamwork, quick decisions and determination, and we will work hard to bring these qualities into our performances.” Anup Singh, head coach of Kurukshetra Knights, said, “I am excited to be part of Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League. Our focus will be on identifying the strengths of our players, improving coordination and developing a winning mindset. We aim to compete strongly and deliver an exciting brand of kabaddi.”

Surender Nada, head coach of Sonipat Stars, said, “It is an honour to lead Sonipat Stars. We will concentrate on defensive coordination, fitness and match awareness while ensuring that every player contributes to the team’s objectives. I look forward to working with the squad and preparing for the challenges ahead.” Om Parkash Narwal, head coach of Faridabad Fighters, said, “The Kabaddi Champions League provides an important platform for players to demonstrate their talent. Our objective will be to build a disciplined and fearless team, encourage young players and ensure that the squad approaches every match with the right attitude.”

Samsher Singh, head coach of Bhiwani Bulls, said, “I am looking forward to this new challenge. We will work on building team chemistry, strengthening our defensive and attacking combinations, and maintaining consistency throughout the competition. Every player will have a role to play in our journey.” Jagdeep Singh, head coach of Rohtak Royals, said, “I am pleased to be part of the Kabaddi Champions League. Our preparations will focus on fitness, strategy and teamwork. We want to create an environment in which players can perform to their potential and compete with confidence against every opponent.”

Vinod Kumar, head coach of ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of kabaddi through the league. Our emphasis will be on developing a balanced team, improving individual skills and building the understanding required to perform under pressure.” Randeep Dalal, head coach of Panipat Panthers, said, “I am eager to begin preparations for the upcoming season. Our goal will be to build a competitive squad with a strong work ethic, sound tactics and a team-first approach. We will aim to give our best in every match," as per the release.

Ramesh Kumar, head coach of Jhajjar Jaguars, said, as per the release “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Jhajjar Jaguars in Season 2. We will work towards building a united and competitive team through hard work, discipline and careful preparation. Our focus will be on helping players improve and delivering strong performances throughout the season.” The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League is expected to further strengthen the league’s commitment to providing a competitive platform for kabaddi talent. With franchises preparing under their appointed coaches, the focus will now shift towards squad development, training and tactical preparations ahead of the tournament.

The league aims to bring together experienced professionals and emerging players while contributing to the continued growth of kabaddi at the grassroots and professional levels. (ANI)