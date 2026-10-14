Australia's Renshaw, Hazlewood rise in latest ICC Test rankings; Iyer reaches career-high 4th in T20Is

Australia's Matthew Renshaw and Josh Hazlewood have made significant gains in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings following their team's victory over South Africa in Durban, while India's Shreyas Iyer has climbed to a career-best fourth place in the T20I batting rankings. Renshaw scored 190 in the first innings of the Durban Test and followed it with 82 in the second, helping Australia take control of the match and lifting the left-hander from outside the top 100 to joint 49th in the Test batting rankings, according to the ICC website.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne also improved four places to 34th, while South Africa opener Aiden Markram moved up four spots to joint 10th. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood climbed two places to seventh in the Test bowling rankings after returning career-best figures of 6/49 on the final day. Teammate Mitchell Starc continues to lead the list of Test bowlers.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje has returned to the Test bowling rankings at 34th following his first red-ball appearance in more than three years. India's Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the Test all-rounder rankings. South Africa's Wiaan Mulder rose one place to fourth, while Simon Harmer moved up five spots to joint 23rd.

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a draw, also brought changes to the rankings. Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah climbed 13 places to 13th in the batting rankings, while Bangladesh's Litton Das rose three spots to joint 29th. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud moved up seven places to 38th in the bowling rankings after taking a hat-trick and claiming five wickets in the match. There was also movement in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, with India's Shreyas Iyer reaching a career-high fourth place among batters after a strong start to the five-match home series against the West Indies.

Iyer scored his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow, moving up three places. His rise means India now have three players in the top four of the T20I batting rankings, with Ishan Kishan at the top and Abhishek Sharma second. Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan occupies third place after reaching a career-best rating following his performance against Sri Lanka. Other batters to improve their positions include Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, who rose three places to 23rd, West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford, who climbed 13 spots to joint 24th, and India's Sanju Samson, who moved up four places to joint 27th. Pakistan youngster Maaz Sadaqat jumped from outside the top 100 to 45th after his performances in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase also made progress in the T20I rankings, rising 24 places to 23rd among bowlers and two spots to third among all-rounders following his performances against India. Pakistan's Salman Mirza climbed nine places to 14th in the T20I bowling rankings, while teammate Saim Ayub moved up eight spots to 54th. (ANI)