Para-shooter Rakesh Nidagundi optimistic of Indian para-shooting team dominating medal tally at Asian Para Games 2026

By Sahil Kohli Indian para-shooter Rakesh Nidagundi expressed his excitement for his Asian Para Games debut and optimism that all the members of the Indian para-shooting squad will return back home with medals.

Rakesh was speaking to ANI, ahead of the Asian Para Games, which will start from October 18 onwards in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan till October 24. The para-shooter competes in SH1 category. He was a part of the team which won the silver medal in R1 Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 team event at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Championships in Changwon, which was among India's first-ever team medals in rifle at the WSPS back in September, alongside Millie Shah's gold in the R2 team event. Speaking to ANI, Rakesh said about his excitement for the games, "This is my first Asian game, and I am very excited. I have practiced very well. Whatever a player practices, he has to go out there and perform, I am excited for it."

The para-shooter spoke about his shooting journey, starting out in Hubli as part of a middle-class family back in 2020 and gaining a lot of support from Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), his coach Jeevan Lal Rai and the central government's Khelo India scheme. He credited VBF in particular for giving him support with training, nutrition and equipment. "I started shooting in 2020. I attended the Paralympic Committee of India competition in 2021. It was my first national in 2021. It was in Delhi. After that, I have played 6 national competitions. I am a gold medalist in 3 nationals. I have been playing international events as well for the past one year. I have featured in three international events. In the last World Championship, I won a silver team medal," he said.

"I am from a middle-class family. I had to struggle financially. My coaches supported me. I started in Hubli, Karnataka. After that, I came to NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) via Khelo India scheme. Last year, I joined VBF. After joining VBF, I am getting good coaching support. I am getting good equipment support. I am getting support from many departments like training, nutrition. I have received new rifles and guidance from the international coaches," he said. Speaking about his landmark silver medal win at WSPS 2026 Changwon, he said that it was a "happy moment" for him since it was his first-ever international medal.

"It was my third international competition. It was my first international medal. Before that, I had not won a medal for the Indian team in the World Championships. It was a very happy moment for me," he said. On India's chances for medals at the Asian Para Games after breaching the three-digit mark in the 2022 Hangzhou edition for the first time ever, Rakesh is optimistic of medals raining in shooting. In para-shooting last year, India won six medals, including two gold, silver and bronze medals each.

Indian shooting contingent also features 2022 Asian Para Games gold medalist and two-time Paralympics gold medalist shooter Avani Lekhara, and two-time Paralympic medalist Manish Narwal, including a gold medal at the 2020 edition. "We have 13 athletes participating this time. All of them are elite athletes. They have good training and experience. I think we have a 100 per cent chance of winning 13 medals," he said.

On the growing support for para-sports in India, he said on a concluding note, There are a lot of opportunities and platforms being created. When I came in 2021, I struggled for 2-3 years. After that came Khelo India. Since then, para-sport is getting a lot of support. (ANI)