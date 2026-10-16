UEFA Champions League: PSG beat Man City 4-2, Real Madrid stage late comeback to down Roma 4-3

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in their UEFA Champions League league-phase match on Thursday (local time), recovering from a second-half fightback by the hosts to secure the victory. Meanwhile Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback to beat AS Roma 4-3, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 09:35 IST
UEFA Champions League: PSG beat Man City 4-2, Real Madrid stage late comeback to down Roma 4-3
Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue celebrating (Photo: X/ @PSG_English). Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in their UEFA Champions League league-phase match on Thursday (local time), recovering from a second-half fightback by the hosts to secure the victory. Meanwhile, Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback to beat AS Roma 4-3, scoring three goals in the final seven minutes.

PSG made a strong start, with Desire Doue opening the scoring in the 13th minute before setting up Ousmane Dembele for the second goal two minutes later. Vitinha extended PSG's lead in the 32nd minute, finishing off a move created by Warren Zaire-Emery to put the visitors 3-0 ahead.

Manchester City responded after the break, with Erling Haaland scoring in the 53rd minute to reduce the deficit. However, Maghnes Akliouche restored PSG's three-goal advantage in the 63rd minute with a long-range effort. Haaland scored again in the 75th minute to make it 4-2, giving City hope of a comeback.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages but could not find another goal, as PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov made important saves. With the win, Paris Saint-Germain sit atop the UEFA Champions League points table with six points from two matches, followed by Barcelona in second place and Aston Villa in third. A total of nine teams have won both their opening matches.

With his two goals, Haaland, at 26 years and 85 days old, became the youngest player to score 60 goals in the Champions League, breaking Lionel Messi’s previous record by one day. Elsewhere at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Real Madrid staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Roma 4-3 in their Champions League match on Thursday (local time), scoring three goals in the final seven minutes after trailing 3-1.

Kylian Mbappe equalised for Real Madrid in the 25th minute after Roma had taken the lead through Marten de Roon in the 20th minute. Roma moved ahead after the break as Donyell Malen scored twice in the 51st and 57th minutes, putting the hosts in a commanding position.

Real Madrid responded late in the match, with Carlos Espi reducing the deficit in the 82nd minute. Endrick then scored three minutes later to bring the Spanish side level at 3-3. Antonio Rudiger completed the thrilling comeback in the 90th minute, converting a set-piece delivery from Arda Guler to give Real Madrid a 4-3 victory.

With the win, Real Madrid moved to eighth place in the points table with six points from two matches, joining eight other teams with the same points tally. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate-Smart Agriculture Struggles to Reach Ethiopia’s Most Vulnerable Farmers: Here's why

The Missing Half of AI Ethics: Universities Focus on Misconduct While Inclusion Falls Behind

The Digital Economy's Unequal Rewards Expose a Fault Line in Rural Development

Asia's $184 Billion Digital Divide: Can Governments Bring 1.2 Billion People Online by 2030?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026