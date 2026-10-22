Hockey Haryana crowned champions of 16th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2026

Hockey Haryana came from behind to beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division ‘A’ final and win the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third-place match.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 17:38 IST
Hockey Haryana crowned champions of 16th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2026
Hockey Haryana lifting 16th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2026 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey Haryana came from behind to beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division ‘A’ final and win the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third-place match, a release said. Final: Hockey Haryana 2-1 Hockey Madhya Pradesh

Mohammad Zaid Khan gave Madhya Pradesh the lead with a field goal in the 14th minute. Haryana equalised in the second quarter when Navraj Singh scored a penalty corner in the 21st. The match stayed level until the 50th minute, when Joginder Singh scored the winner from another penalty corner. Haryana reached the final by beating Punjab 4-2 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw in the semi-final. Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 5-3 in their semi-final. Third-place match: Hockey Punjab 1-3 Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Akash Pal scored two field goals (15', 21') to give Uttar Pradesh a 2-0 lead at half-time. Pawandeep Singh pulled one back for Punjab with a field goal in the 41st minute. Chandan Yadav sealed the bronze medal with a penalty corner in the 58th. Uttar Pradesh lost 3-5 to Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, and Punjab lost on a shootout to Haryana. Final standings, Division ‘A’

Champions: Hockey Haryana Runners-up: Hockey Madhya Pradesh

Third place: Uttar Pradesh Hockey. (ANI)

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