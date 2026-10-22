Shaurya Sharma cards flawless 67 to storm into third-round lead at Final Qualifying Stage

Twenty-five-year-old Shaurya Sharma of India carded the third day’s best score of five-under 67 to storm into a one-shot lead at a total of four-under 212 at the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026-27 being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad, a release said. Chandigarh-based Shaurya (71-74-67), who was overnight tied seventh and five shots off the lead at the halfway stage, moved up six spots as a result of his five birdies on Thursday, it added.

Round one leader Md Siddikur Rahman (69-73-71) of Bangladesh and Indian amateur Arin Ahuja (70-73-70) occupied tied second place at three-under 213. Shaurya Sharma, a regular on the PGTI since 2025, staged a great fightback after ending round two in tied seventh place. Shaurya, who hails from Chandigarh, was sharp with his short game on day three as he rolled in a 25-footer and a 15-footer for birdies and also produced some great wedge shots to leave himself three tap-in birdies.

Shaurya said, “The long conversions on the third and eighth gave me early momentum. I backed that up with three outstanding wedge shots to end the day high on confidence. I also saved par by draining a long putt on the 13th. I nearly holed-out my second shot on the 12th. This course has provided a tough challenge, but I’m happy to be hitting form at the right time with just one round to go," as per the release. Interestingly, Nim Dorji Tamang, who currently occupies tied 76th place, became the first player from Bhutan to make the halfway cut in the Final Stage of the DP World PGTI Q School.

At the end of round four, the top 48 players will earn their full cards for the 2026-27 DP World PGTI season. (ANI)