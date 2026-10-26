"Just about getting complete performance": NZ's Bracewell ahead of 3rd T20I against India

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell said that the side is seeking a more "complete performance" and being clinical in key moments ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington. With Kiwis 2-0 down, they will be fighting to keep the series alive when they face India in the third T20I in what has been an exciting series so far. Across both games, India managed to secure wins from the jaws of defeat, and the Kiwis failed to stop the world champions once they gained momentum.

In the first T20I, despite having India down 167/5 in 14.3 overs, New Zealand let the game slip in the death overs, with Naman Dhir firing a 15-ball 42* to guide India to a four-wicket win, with skipper Shreyas Iyer's calm, composed 28-ball 42 complementing Naman's counter-attack well. Later in the second T20I, Kiwis had India in a much worse position, with half their side gone at 70 runs while chasing 181 runs. A quickfire 31 from Naman and his 42-run stand with Tilak Varma once again gave hope, but 54 needed in four balls was still a tough task. However, Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy's calculated hitting, especially in the final three overs, helped India to another win with a ball to go.

Ahead of the match, Bracewell expressed how exciting the series has been and how keen the team is to "right their wrongs" at Wellington. "I think it has been an exciting series so far. Obviously, we have been on the wrong side of both of those games, but I think it is been pretty evident in the finishes that it has been a very close series so far. Yeah, there is a few things that we would like to have back in terms of the last 2 games, but we will be looking to right those wrongs coming here in Wellington," he said.

"I think anytime you take on a top team in the world— there is a number of really good sides in international cricket— you have to be at your best, and I think we've been at our best for long periods of the game. It is just, yeah, getting a complete performance together. We spoke about as a batting group, and I am sure the bowlers did the same, just about doing what we do really well just for a touch longer. As I said, we have been in the game for long periods of the game, even on top at times as well." "It is just about being clinical in those key moments, and India have been, and we have, yeah, I guess we would like to have a couple of those situations back and try something a little bit different," he signed off.

Bracewell also noted how India has got fiery starts in the powerplay consistently and how the duo of him and skipper Mitchell Santner stopping them in the middle overs was a huge positive. Overall, the all-rounder said that there have been a lot of positives for the Kiwis and they look forward to the Indian challenge. "I think they have got off to pretty hot starts in the powerplay. It is definitely something they look to target as a team, so to be able to slow them down in the middle has been hugely beneficial. Mitch (Santner) has done that for years and years now, so it is always great to see him bowling so well and containing them," he said.

"And then also the other night, taking 4 wickets as well was huge to get us into that game and put us right on top at that period. So there is, as I say, there have been a lot of positives to take of the first 2 matches, and we are really looking forward to tomorrow night and another opportunity to take on a world-class side," he signed off. (ANI)