“Every team is here to win”: India hockey skipper Harmanpreet ahead of Asian Champions Trophy

International hockey will return to Punjab as red-hot India prepare to defend their title at the men's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2026, which begins in Jalandhar on October 27. India will be joined by Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh in the six-team continental tournament, according to Hockey India release.

With the showpiece being held in Punjab, the Indian team will have the opportunity to play before supporters in a state that has contributed generations of players to Indian hockey. The hosts enter the tournament after successfully defending their Asian Games gold medal in Japan. The Craig Fulton-coached team will look to carry that momentum into the continental tournament and add to their record haul of ACT titles.

The Indian team will be led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who guided the side to consecutive Asian Games gold medals for the first time. India have won the Asian Champions Trophy five times - in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024. Their most recent triumph came in Hulunbuir, China, where Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over the hosts in the final. India will now look to make it three consecutive titles, having also won the competition in Chennai in 2023 – when the men’s Asian Champions Trophy was held in India for the first time.

India suffered a setback before the start of the tournament when former captain and star playmaker Manpreet Singh was ruled out due to a calf injury. He has been replaced by fellow midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad. “Every team is here to compete and win the tournament. All the teams are strong, and we do not want to take any opponent lightly. Everyone has come here to give their best,” said India captain Harmanpreet, as quoted by the release.

“We have gained a lot of experience and matured as a team. We will approach every match with the same mindset and give every opponent the respect they deserve.” Malaysia have arrived in Punjab after finishing as runners-up to India at the Asian Games. The Malaysians will be among the teams looking to challenge the hosts, and their league-stage meeting with India is scheduled for November 1. South Korea, a regular contender in Asian hockey, will also look to make a strong impression after finishing fourth at the Asian Games.

Two-time runners-up Japan finished fifth at the Asian Games and will want to make a positive impression in this tournament. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will open their ACT campaign against India and hope to add to their learnings from their meeting at the Asian Games. The 2026 event is the ninth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy. The six participating teams will compete in a single round-robin format, with each team playing the other five sides once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2. The tournament will then move to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, which will host the semi-finals on November 4, followed by the bronze-medal and gold-medal matches on November 5. India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27, before facing China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2. Except for the opener against Bangladesh, all of India’s league matches are scheduled to begin at 1900 IST. The match against Bangladesh will begin at 1920 IST, with a glittering opening ceremony scheduled before the game.

Traditional Punjab dance forms Bhangra and Gidha will be showcased during the opening ceremony that will also include performances by exponents of Gatka -- the Sikh martial art. One of the primary attractions will be a musical performance, including a laser show. Hockey India has already announced free entry for spectators at both the venues of the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026.

The tournament holds special significance for Punjab, which is widely regarded as one of the traditional centres of Indian hockey. The state has produced generations of players who have represented the country at the highest level, with Jalandhar especially closely associated with the sport. For India, the immediate priority will be to finish the home season on a high with another successful title defence. (ANI)