"Bhagwant Mann has reduced Punjab to Gunda Raj and Jungle Raj": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacks AAP

Launching a blistering attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday alleged a "total collapse of law and order" in the border state, accusing the Chief Minister of reducing Punjab to a realm of "goonda-raj" and "jungle-raj" where criminals operate with state impunity. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Bhatia accused the state administration of shielding criminals and murderers, stating, "This press conference is being held with a very heavy heart to address the total collapse of law and order in Punjab—a state that Bhagwant Mann has reduced to a realm of 'goonda-raj' and 'jungle-raj'... Open any newspaper or watch the news on television, and you will see reports of crime emerging from Punjab—murders, drug-related issues, and suicides. Bhagwant Mann’s government protects criminals and murderers, while the people of Punjab are left to suffer and endure the consequences. I wish to bring to your attention three tragic incidents that have occurred in the last 24 to 36 hours, involving the broad-daylight murder of citizens," Bhatia said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister's travel priorities, Bhatia questioned, "Tell me, what kind of a Chief Minister does Punjab have? Murders are taking place in the very village and district he hails from, yet Bhagwant Mann talks about travelling to France or going abroad. The people of Punjab are being tormented." Former Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar also raised serious national security concerns over the drug and arms trafficking nexus, disclosing that a Punjab Police constable deployed in the specialised anti-drone unit was recently caught assisting cross-border smuggling from Pakistan.

"The Narcotics Bureau in Punjab is on high alert, and thanks to their vigilance, a constable from the Punjab government's anti-drug and anti-drone squad was caught. He was smuggling drugs from Pakistan using drones. According to his statement, he facilitated about 24 drone deliveries from Pakistan like this. He gave the Pakistani handlers the exact spots that weren't covered by the anti-drone system. He pinpointed these blind spots and had the drops done. It's not just drugs being brought in; a huge number of weapons are also being smuggled," Jakhar told reporters. Directly holding the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party responsible for the deteriorating environment, Jakhar claimed that the party has institutionalised criminal elements for electoral gains.

"Today, the growing drug problem in Punjab, the drugs being sold, and the murders and hooliganism happening there—the biggest reason for this is the Aam Aadmi Party government and the stated policy of the Aam Aadmi Party's mini-supremo, Kejriwal. Under him, Sisodia is in charge," Jakhar alleged. "He said that to win the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will do absolutely anything—good or bad, fighting, arguing, using any means necessary. A decent person doesn't get into fights; that's what goons do. These are the criminal elements of Punjab, and they've inducted them into the party," Jakhar added.

The remarks come ahead of the state assembly elections in 2027, which are set to see a high-stakes battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the incumbent AAP. Congress too is set to launch its poll campaign in Punjab, with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launching the party’s campaign on November 4. (ANI)