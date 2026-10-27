Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Sri Lanka’s Test series against Pakistan, Lahiru Udara named replacement

Sri Lanka have suffered a setback ahead of their upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan, with star batter Pathum Nissanka ruled out as he continues to recover from an injury. Lahiru Udara has been drafted into the squad as Nissanka’s replacement for the two-match Test series, which is set to begin in Rawalpindi on November 9, as per the ICC website.

Nissanka was initially named in Sri Lanka’s Test squad subject to fitness clearance but has failed to regain full fitness in time for the Pakistan tour. His injury had also kept him out of the team’s recent white-ball engagements in Pakistan, including the T20I series and the ODI tri-series involving England and the hosts. Sri Lanka recently made headlines by completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history against England during the tri-series.

Udara will now join the Test squad after featuring in Sri Lanka’s ODI squad for the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has previously played Test and T20I cricket for the island nation and recorded a career-best 188 during the World Test Championship series against the West Indies earlier in 2026. Under the leadership of Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka will open their two-Test campaign against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 9. The second Test will be held in Lahore, beginning November 17.

Sri Lanka Test squad squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara. (ANI)