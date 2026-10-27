ISSO National Archery Championship concludes in Ahmedabad with participation from 56 schools

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded the 8th ISSO National Archery Championship 2026–27, held from October 24 to 25 at Vijayi Bharat Sports Academy (Sanskardham), Ahmedabad. Hosted in collaboration with Adani International School, the two-day championship witnessed participation from 56 schools across India, bringing together talented young archers competing in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories.

The championship featured competitions across the Indian Round, Recurve Round and Compound Round disciplines, providing student-athletes with a national-level platform to demonstrate their technical skills, concentration and competitive spirit. The event highlighted the growing interest in archery among school students and reinforced the importance of structured sporting opportunities in nurturing emerging talent. The championship was graced by international archer Tamnna Deshwal from Rohtak, Haryana, as the chief guest. A Youth World Championship gold medallist at the 2021 edition in Poland and an Asian University Championship bronze medallist in Taiwan in 2024, Deshwal encouraged the young participants to pursue the sport with dedication, discipline and perseverance.

“It is wonderful to see so many young archers compete at a national level, showcasing their talent and determination. Championships like these help young athletes build confidence, discipline and the focus needed to excel in sport. I encourage all participants to keep learning, stay committed and pursue their goals with determination,” said Tamnna Deshwal, International Archer and Youth World Championship Gold Medallist, as per a press release. The championship recognised individual excellence across 18 categories spanning the three archery disciplines. In the Indian Round, Aditya Nimmagadda of The Shri Ram Academy and Nani Betsy M of Wisdom Wealth International School won the Under-14 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively. Niyan Porwal of Indus Altum International School claimed the Under-17 boys’ title, while Aadhya Shreekant Totagi of Indus Altum International School, Belagavi, emerged victorious in the Under-17 girls’ category. Veer Shitalkumar Kadam of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Under-19 boys’ title, and Haria Bhakti Grinij of 21K School topped the Under-19 girls’ category.

In the Recurve Round, P. Tarun Praneeth of Ela Green School and Tiya Venkatesh of JS Global School secured the Under-14 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively. Ashutosh Arun Patil of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Under-17 boys’ category, while Daniella J of Aachi Global School claimed the Under-17 girls’ title. Arnav Abhijeet Nilkanth of Sanjay Ghodawat International School emerged as the Under-19 boys’ champion, with Meesala Rigdha of CHIREC International School winning the Under-19 girls’ category. In the Compound Round, Kowshik Veeran M K of K'sirs International School and Nandavaram Lashirah of Abode School won the Under-14 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively. Vihaan Shah of Jankidevi Public School secured the Under-17 boys’ gold, while Manasvi Morde of MET Rishikul Vidyalaya won the Under-17 girls’ category. Nikhil Raj Sakthivel of Vishwashanti Gurukul World School claimed the Under-19 boys’ title, and Charvi Chawak of MET Rishikul Vidyalaya emerged as the Under-19 girls’ champion.

Commenting on the championship, Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said, “At ISSO, we are committed to creating structured competitive platforms that help young athletes discover and develop their potential. The participation of 56 schools reflects the growing interest in archery and the importance of nurturing sporting talent from an early age. We thank our hosting partners for their support in making this championship a success.” ISSO expressed its gratitude to Adani International School for its collaboration in hosting the championship and to Vijayi Bharat Sports Academy (Sanskardham) for providing the sporting infrastructure and facilities required to conduct the competition. The event concluded with a medal ceremony recognising the achievements of the winners, who received medals, merit certificates and trophies across the various age groups and disciplines.

Through its national championships across multiple sporting disciplines, ISSO continues to create competitive platforms for school students, encouraging participation, sporting excellence and the development of young athletes. The organisation aims to help students gain valuable competitive experience while creating pathways to higher levels of school sport. (ANI)