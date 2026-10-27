Work behind the scenes, explode on pitch: Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane's success mantra

Kane became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, overcoming competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious individual football award. Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 18:31 IST
Work behind the scenes, explode on pitch: Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane's success mantra
Harry Kane. (Photo: @HKane X). Image Credit: ANI

England and Bayern Munich football superstar Harry Kane expressed his happiness at winning his first-ever Ballon d'Or title, expressing how he is "still taking it all in" and how he likes "working behind the scenes and let everything explode on the pitch". Kane became the first English player to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, overcoming competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious individual football award. Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, "Sounds crazy, to be honest, but sounds pretty good. So, what a special night, incredible, incredible feeling. Still just trying to take it all in, really, and um, but yeah, it just feels, feels really, really like a dream." On waiting for the name of the winner to be revealed and finding himself to be the winner of the most prestigious individual honour in the sport, Harry said, "Yeah, the emotion, just relief, joy, happiness, excitement. So much waiting to find out the winner, and in that moment, it was quite nerve-racking. So to have that kind of relief, and then be able to share it with everyone there in the theater was special."

Following his win, Harry posted a quote on social media, saying, "Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise." Reflecting on his life as a footballer, which has included loan moves to teams placed in the second tier of English football, an individually productive but trophyless 14-year stint with Tottenham Hotspur to now winning individual and team honours alike with German giants Bayern Munich, Harry said on his post, "It is a quote that I have kind of lived by for a lot of my career, and I think it sums up my story, you know? I like to do the work behind the scenes. Sometimes when no one's watching is the, the best time to improve and, um, you know, let, let everything else just, uh, you know, explode on the pitch, and, um, you know, this is no perfect, uh, no better way to kind of prove that than, uh, winning this award."

The prestigious title comes after Kane dominated the Bundesliga, scoring 36 goals in 31 matches to help Bayern Munich to the 2025-26 German league title. Bayern fell in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League to eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain, but Kane also had 14 goals in 13 matches - including at least one goal in both legs of the quarterfinals against Real Madrid and the semifinals against PSG. The England captain also scored six goals and chipped in an assist for England as the Three Lions earned a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026