Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry ruled out of remainder of T20I series against India due to injuries

Ferguson hurt his calf during the second T20I in Christchurch and will be sidelined for at least a week, while Henry hurt his quad in the same match and needs a period of up to a fortnight to recover.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:08 IST
Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry ruled out of remainder of T20I series against India due to injuries
Lockie Ferguson. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry will be missing the remainder of the five-match T20I series against India due to injuries, as per the ICC. Ferguson hurt his calf during the second T20I in Christchurch and will be sidelined for at least a week, while Henry hurt his quad in the same match and needs a period of up to a fortnight to recover.

The Black Caps have called up fellow quick Matt Fisher to their squad for the final two T20Is against India and hope to have both Ferguson and Henry fit for the ODIs with the Asian side that commence on November 4. The fourth T20I will take place on Friday, with the final T20I on Sunday. “We are gutted for Lockie and Matt,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said, as quoted by the ICC.

“Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn’t make it any easier when you have to miss games. “Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we’re hopeful he will still play a key role in the ODIs."

“I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he is determined to be back for the ODIs," he signed off. New Zealand currently trail 3-0 in the five-match T20I series against India.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner. (ANI)

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