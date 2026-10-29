China opposes US putting Chinese companies on Uyghur forced labour list
China condemns and opposes the United States for putting Chinese companies on a list that targets companies allegedly carrying out forced labour of people of the Uyghur minority and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own interests, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Such US actions run counter to the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and the United States should immediately cease "political manipulation, smear campaigns, and unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," the ministry said.