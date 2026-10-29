China opposes US putting Chinese companies on Uyghur forced labour list 

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:51 IST
China opposes US putting Chinese companies on Uyghur forced labour list 

​China ​condemns and ‌opposes the United ​States for putting Chinese companies ‌on a list that targets companies allegedly carrying out forced ‌labour of people of the ‌Uyghur minority and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its ⁠own ​interests, ⁠the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Such US ⁠actions run counter to ​the consensus reached by the two ⁠heads of state, and the ⁠United ​States should immediately cease "political manipulation, smear campaigns, and ⁠unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," the ⁠ministry ⁠said.

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