NZ batter Bevon Jacobs reflects on IPL experience with MI, possible return to competition

NZ will be playing for their self-respect during the fourth T20I against India at Auckland. Bevon, one of the Kiwis' standout batters in the series with 128 runs across three innings with a fifty, was roped in ahead of the 2025 IPL by the five-time champions.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:16 IST
NZ batter Bevon Jacobs reflects on IPL experience with MI, possible return to competition
Bevon Jacobs. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batter Bevon Jacobs reflected on his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the fourth T20I against India, saying that it was a huge experience for him to learn things in different conditions. He also expressed his willingness to be back for the marquee tournament, saying that leagues help one add "different strings to their game". NZ will be playing for their self-respect during the fourth T20I against India at Auckland. Bevon, one of the Kiwis' standout batters in the series with 128 runs across three innings with a fifty, was roped in ahead of the 2025 IPL by the five-time champions. While he did not get to play a match, the environment and the star-power within the franchise, with Indian superstars Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, undoubtedly would have been helpful for the Kiwi batter, who was an uncapped batter at the time of his bid from MI.

Speaking on his learnings from the IPL, he said, "I think that experience was huge for me just to go over and learn, especially in some different conditions, you know. I think it is nice to experience conditions away from home, and since then I have had the opportunity to go to a few other places as well. But it is always nice to come back and be in the Black Caps environment and, you know, be surrounded by close mates and people that back you. So I think learning from those experiences in different conditions, but also just from the guys, you know, in the changing room with you, it is awesome," he said. Having made his debut against South Africa in June last year, Bevon has made 311 runs in 14 matches and 12 innings at an average of 34.55 and a strike rate of 146.00, with two fifties and a best score of 62*.

Bevon has also featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the International League T20 (ILT20) in UAE, where he has not made a lot of impact. Overall, in 58 T20s, he has made 1,288 runs in 48 innings at an average of 34.81 and a strike rate of 146.86, with nine fifties and a best score of 90*. The hard-hitting Kiwi batter is excited at the prospect of an IPL return, but right now, the focus is New Zealand.

"Obviously being able to explore those opportunities is really cool, and it definitely, you know, adds different strings to your game. But, again, as I said, I think for me it's just about contributing to the team and focusing on the task at hand," he signed off. (ANI)

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