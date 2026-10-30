Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: India Women and Uganda Women set up title clash after Uganda edge Kenya in last-minute thriller

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 saw the women's semi-finals played at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 21:12 IST
Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship: India Women and Uganda Women set up title clash after Uganda edge Kenya in last-minute thriller
India Women thrash Sri Lanka Women 39-14 on Day 8 of Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship. (Photo: Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship). Image Credit: ANI

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 saw the women's semi-finals played at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Uganda Women edged Kenya Women 23-21 in a contest that went right down to the last minute, while India Women were dominant in a 39-14 win over Sri Lanka Women. The two sides will meet in the women's final on October 31, a rematch of their group-stage clash, which India won 41-18, according to a press release from the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship.

Uganda Women defeated Kenya Women 23-21 to book their place in the final. Nakayongo Shirat and Nalwoga Nahia led Uganda with eight points each, with Nahia scoring all of hers in the second half after coming off the bench. Captain Nalubega Olivia added three tackle points. Uganda scored 17 raid points and four tackle points and inflicted one All-Out. Lavenda Odhiambo top-scored for Kenya with 16 raid points from 25 raids, including six bonus points, while Lizzeanne Owino added two tackle points. Uganda led 12-9 at half-time and were 18-12 up with seven minutes left, but Kenya refused to go quietly. Odhiambo scored 11 of her 16 points after the break as Kenya outscored Uganda 9-5 over the closing seven minutes. With the teams level on raid points, Uganda's first-half All-Out and their perfect record in do-or-die raids, five from five, proved the difference.

India Women thrashed Sri Lanka Women 39-14 to reach the final, having led 24-7 at half-time. Sakshi led India with 11 points, eight from raids and three from tackles, while captain Nidhi Sharma added 10 points from 12 raids, including two bonus points. Ritu anchored the defence with four tackle points, and Suman added three. India scored 21 raid points and 12 tackle points and inflicted three All-Outs. Diluxshana top-scored for Sri Lanka with six points, including five bonus points, and Priyavarna produced a Super Tackle, but Sri Lanka managed just eight successful raids all match.

Speaking after the match, India captain Nidhi Sharma said, "I'm very happy; it feels really good to have reached the final. We have played Uganda before, but they will change their strategy because it's the second time we're facing them, so it will be a good match." The women's final between India Women and Uganda Women will be played on October 31 at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

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