Smog in Lahore forces relocation of 2nd PAK-SL Test to Rawalpindi

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi, the host of the first Test, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) citing "prevailing weather conditions" as a reason, reported Cricinfo. Lahore is currently engulfed in a massive seasonal smog, which affects both India and Pakistan between October and December. It is also amongst the most polluted cities in the world, as per IQAir, a Swiss technology monitoring air quality.

As per Cricinfo, the broadcasters expressed reservations about the quality of broadcast in Lahore in case the match continued with a severe layer of smog in place all over the city. Earlier this week, the air quality worsened in Lahore and broadcasters were asked to not make travel arrangements to the place, with PCB preparing to take a decision on relocation of the Test match. The decision is a blow to PCB's efforts in expanding the cricketing season in Lahore to include early autumn. Had the Test match taken place there, it would have been the first time since 2007 that an international match had been held in Lahore later than November 1.

Notably, the 2020 white-ball series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in November was also moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi. In December 2022, a Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan was also shifted from Multan to Karachi. The dates for the second Test will, however, stay unchanged, as it will take place from December 17 to 21.

Coming to the first Test, Pakistan was put to bat first by Sri Lanka. Half-centuries from Saud Shakeel (93 in 199 balls, with nine fours), Tayyab Arif (57 in 51 balls, with nine fours and a six), Mohammad Taha (51 in 105 balls, with six fours), skipper Babar Azam (50 in 58 balls, with seven fours) and Arafat Minhas (52 in 72 balls, with nine fours and a six) took the hosts to 434/9 declared. Asitha Fernando (3/107) and Dilshan Madushanka (3/108) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

SL finished the day two at 114/3, with Kamindu Mendis (40*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22*) unbeaten. (ANI)