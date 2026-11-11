"Feels like I've won the medal again": Indian hockey legend MM Somaya thanks Bengaluru Police after recovery of stolen 1980 Olympic gold

Former Indian hockey captain and Olympic gold medalist MM Somaya expressed gratitude towards Bengaluru Police after recovery of his stolen gold medal, pointing out that it was their hard work and re-assuring nature which made him feel as if "he has won the Olympic medal again". A few days back, MM Somaya's prized 1980 Moscow Olympics hockey gold medal along with other medals, valuables were reported to be stolen from his residence in Bengaluru. Following that, the state police came in action and now, some prized pieces of Indian sporting history have finally been recovered.

Speaking to the reporters, Somaya said, "I am extremely grateful to the Bangalore Police, headed by Mr Seemant (Kumar Singh), who have worked really hard over the last few days. They have not been able to recover only the medal, but also some valuables stolen from my residence. A special mention to DCP East, Dr Vikram, the ACP of Halsur who looks after that area, Mr. Balakrishna, and actually the police inspector of Indiranagar, Mr. Anand who right from the first day reassured us that the medals would be recovered because they are an honor not only for me personally but it is an honor for the state and the country. So he was very reassuring and he and his team at the Indiranagar Police station have done a magnificent job. And I'm really grateful to them. I feel I have won the Olympic medal once again. I am reallly happy with how police handled this case and cracked within a short period." Somaya is a three-time Olympian, having led India in the 1988 edition at Seoul. He also won an Asian Games silver at Delhi in 1982, followed by a bronze medal in 1986 at Seoul.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, speaking to ANI expressed the police's "privilege" to have handed back the medals to the hockey legend and spoke about difficulties invovlved in the case. Despite the obstactles faced, the police was able to arrest two people accused of carrying out the theft. "This case of the theft which was reported in Indira Nagar police station by Mr Somaiya about the theft of gold medal and silver medals which he had won so in such a great manner for the pride of the country. So today we are happy that my entire team could detect that case, two people have been arrested and all the valuables as well as all the medals which were stolen have been recovered and we deem it our privilege to have handed over all the medals to Mr Somaiya as per legal formalities after being completed," he said to ANI.

Seemanth said that the successful resolution of the case is extremely motivating and reassuring for the police forces who keep working day and night and lack of clues made the case "one of the most challenging ones" for them. "This is reassuring for us, motivating for us, especially for our lower forces who keep working day and night and this was one of the most challenging cases for us because we didn't have any clue for it. So finally we could detect this case and recover the items and those two people who are there, they are the accused who have been caught are people who have been involved in such crimes earlier also. We will see to it that in future they do not do such an act," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Somaya recalled that it happened on October 28th and right from the start, the police was extremely reassuring. He added that he was on a short holiday with his family at Coorg, his native place when the theft happened and rushed back to his residence after receiving quick information about it from his neighbours. Eventually, an FIR was filed quickly. "This incident happened on the 28th morning and right from the beginning the police has been very reassuring in their approach and they have spared no effort in cracking the case in a very short period of time. So I am very grateful to them and to the Bangalore Police under the leadership of Seemant Kumar Singh, who is the Commissioner of Police Bangalore. Very grateful to him and the rest of the team for having cracked this case and retrieved not only my medals but the other valuables that were missing from my residence," he said.

"Actually we had gone to Coorg (at the time of theft), my native place, for a short holiday and this happened by the thieves breaking into the house which was really a shock for us. Fortunately we were alerted quickly by one of our neighbours and we rushed back from Coorg and were able to register our complaint and also the FIR was filed on the same day. So probably that action which we did in a very short time enabled the police to work on the case quickly and it is to their credit that they have been able to not only catch the people involved but also to retrieve the possessions of our house that we had lost," he added. On the sentiments attached to the medal, Somaya said that they are from the time when hockey was an "amateur sport" and no monetary awards were given for big wins and hence, he holds a lot of special memories and sentiments about his medals, especially the Olympic gold.

"It (the medals) are many years of work and in those days there was no monetary awards, it was an amateur sport so the medals are a little bit of an honour actually and not only for me but for the state and the country. So I carry a lot of memories and sentiments so it is very special to me, especially the Olympic gold medal and I am really happy that they are back with me now," he said. (ANI)