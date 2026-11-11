Delhi: 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver killed with wooden stick in Jahangirpuri; accused arrested

The deceased was identified as Goverdhan. His body was initially reported as unidentified within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jahangir Puri.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 14:19 IST
Delhi: 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver killed with wooden stick in Jahangirpuri; accused arrested
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick following an altercation in Jahangirpuri, police said. The deceased was identified as Goverdhan. His body was initially reported as unidentified within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jahangirpuri.

During the investigation, police found that Goverdhan and another man, identified as Vikas (32), had consumed alcohol. According to the investigation, an altercation broke out between the two at around 4 am, following which Vikas allegedly assaulted Goverdhan with a wooden stick, described as a chowkidar's danda.

The assault resulted in Goverdhan's death. The accused, Vikas, has been identified and apprehended by the staff of PS Jahangir Puri.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Earlier, in a separate incident, four persons were arrested, and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in the Mahendra Park area, police said.

The arrested accused persons are Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul @ Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23), along with one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). Police said the case pertains to the murder of Vijay Prakash alias Sonu (45), following which CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence were used to identify and apprehend the accused.

Efforts were underway to apprehend the co-accused, police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026