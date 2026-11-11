Sunil Chhetri joins FIFA Player Impact Programme as first male participant

Former India men's national team captain Sunil Chhetri has been selected for the second edition of the FIFA Player Impact Programme, becoming the first male participant in the initiative, according to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) media release. Building upon its successful female-only pilot in 2025, the programme has expanded to bring together 13 footballers from across the world. Of these, 11 participants, including Chhetri, gathered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, in June for a three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop. The course aims to empower players to harness their voices, platforms and resources to drive positive social change.

Chhetri joins the international line-up featuring FIFA Women's World Cup winner Alexia Putellas of Spain, Canada's Jessie Fleming, England's Michelle Agyemang, Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade and Brazil's Gabi Nunes, among others. Speaking about his participation in the programme, Chhetri said, as per the release, “I'm really happy that I got this opportunity. I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don't think there is a difference between a man and a woman here. We are just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries.”

The three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop provided an opportunity for the participants to share their personal journeys, identify causes close to their hearts and explore ways to translate their ideas into actionable initiatives through group discussions, practical exercises and expert-led sessions. The FIFA Player Impact Programme aims to equip players with skills and tailored guidance required to create a lasting impact within their communities. Education, mental health and equitable access to sport are among the key areas being championed by participants in the programme.

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, who met the participants during the workshop in Boston, spoke about the potential for players to create an impact beyond their careers on the pitch. “As players and coaches, we spend our careers building a legacy through what we do on the pitch: the big save, the match-winning goal, the last-ditch tackle. But one of the questions we should all ask ourselves is: what legacy are we leaving beyond the game?” Ellis said, as per the release.

“Today we have a reach that extends far beyond 90 minutes. Through social media and the platforms available to us, we have an incredible opportunity not only to connect with fans, but to influence communities, create opportunities for others and drive meaningful change. That’s the kind of impact that lasts well beyond the final whistle.” The current cohort will reconvene in London and through virtual sessions in December, where the participants will present their respective social impact projects and share their progress.

Chhetri's inclusion in the programme brings Indian football into the global conversation on the power of sport to drive meaningful change beyond the boundaries of the game. (ANI)