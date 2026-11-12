ISL: Mumbai City sign experienced forward Luka Majcen

Mumbai City has completed the signing of experienced Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen. Born in Ljubljana, Majcen moved to Indian football in 2020, joining Churchill Brothers, where he finished as the I-League’s second-highest scorer. He then joined Bengaluru United, winning the Bangalore Super Division title and finishing as the league’s top scorer with 15 goals.

In January 2022, Majcen signed for Gokulam Kerala, scoring 13 goals to help the club defend their I-League title. Later that year, he joined RoundGlass Punjab, where he won the I-League title again, leading to their promotion to the ISL, and finished as the I-League’s top scorer with 16 goals and was named Player of the Season. He subsequently became the club’s first-ever goalscorer in the Indian Super League. Majcen later moved to Diamond Harbour FC, helping the club win the 2025-26 Indian Football League title.

Luka Majcen, Forward of Mumbai City, said in a press release: “I am delighted to join the club and excited for this new challenge. I will give my best to contribute to the team and help achieve the club’s objectives. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started.” Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, said: "We have brought in Luka to give us added depth in the striking department along with Wilmar and Ajsal. Given his proven experience in India and the ISL for several years, we are hopeful he will get us goals and convert chances we will create going forward. His leadership and character will also be an added plus for the squad.”

Currently, Mumbai City FC is at 11th spot in the Indian Super League (ISL), having lost two and drawn two, 10 points clear of table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). (ANI)