Jay Shah reappointed unopposed as ICC chairman for second consecutive term

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay Shah as its Chairman for a second consecutive term, following a proposal by ICC directors during the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership and ensures continuity at a crucial juncture for international cricket, with global expansion, increasing fan engagement and commercial development remaining key priorities on the ICC's strategic agenda, as per a press release.

Cricket is also gearing up for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, alongside an expanded long-term programme of competitions aimed at increasing participation and creating stronger development pathways for players worldwide. The Board also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the foundations of the game, accelerating the growth of women’s cricket, creating greater opportunities for Associate Members, safeguarding the integrity of international cricket and exploring sustainable commercial opportunities to secure the sport’s long-term future.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said. Highlighting the significance of cricket's return to the Olympic Games, he said LA28 would provide an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders, " he added. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson also congratulated Shah, saying his continued leadership came at an important time for international cricket, as the sport undergoes significant changes. “Jay’s continued leadership comes at an important time for international cricket. The game is evolving rapidly, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen the international calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure that our major events remain central to the sport’s future. Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead. The ICC has an important role to play in bringing Members together to shape this future and establish a sustainable direction for international cricket," Thompson said.

“I congratulate Jay on his continued appointment and look forward to working with him and fellow Members as we navigate this important next phase for the game," Thompson added. ICC Independent Director Dr Ros Rivaz also welcomed Shah's reappointment, highlighting the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen women's cricket and create more opportunities for women across the sport.

“I congratulate Jay on his reappointment as ICC Chair. His continued leadership provides an important opportunity to further strengthen the growth of women’s cricket and ensure it remains central to the ICC’s long-term vision. While women’s cricket continues to gain momentum globally, we must also recognise our responsibility to support those whose opportunities to play have been disrupted. We must also recognise the efforts under Jay’s leadership to support women cricketers in every jurisdiction. It is important that we build on this commitment and continue creating pathways for women to remain connected to and compete in our sport," Rivaz said. ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani described Shah's leadership as instrumental in bringing Members together around a shared vision for the future of the game.

“Jay has demonstrated strong leadership and a clear commitment to bringing Members together around a shared vision for the future of cricket. His approach recognises that the strength of our sport lies in the collective contribution of all Members and in ensuring that decisions taken at the ICC serve the interests of the global game," Mukuhlani said. He also highlighted the significance of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which is scheduled to bring the tournament to new audiences across Africa.

“As a Member from Africa, I am particularly encouraged by the opportunities ahead, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 set to bring the game to new audiences across the continent. It is an important moment for African cricket, and one that can leave a lasting impact on the development of the sport in the region," he added. New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose also congratulated Shah, emphasising the importance of collective efforts among ICC Members to strengthen international cricket and preserve the sport's traditions.

“Jay’s reappointment provides important continuity and leadership as international cricket enters a significant period of opportunity and change. The game’s future will depend on our ability to work collectively as Members, strengthen the international game and ensure that cricket continues to thrive across all formats and markets," Twose said. “New Zealand has always recognised the importance of a strong and sustainable international cricket ecosystem. As we look ahead to major global events, including cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28, it is important that we build on the momentum of the game’s global growth while preserving the unique appeal and traditions that make cricket special," Twose added.

“I congratulate Jay on his reappointment and look forward to continuing to work with him and fellow Members to advance the interests of international cricket.” ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani also welcomed Shah's reappointment, stressing the need to create meaningful opportunities for Associate Members through access to international competitions, development pathways and investment.

“The continued growth of cricket as a truly global sport depends on creating meaningful opportunities for Members at every stage of development. For Associate Members, this means greater access to high-level competition, stronger development pathways and the investment needed to build sustainable cricketing structures," ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani said. “I congratulate Jay Shah on his continued appointment and look forward to working with him and the Board to ensure that cricket’s global expansion translates into tangible opportunities for all Members," Palani added. (ANI)