Soccer-Europa League group stage draw

The draw for the group stage of the 2019-20 Europa League made on Friday: Group A
Sevilla Apoel Nicosia
Qarabag F91 Dudelange
- - - Group B
Dynamo Kiev FC Copenhagen
Malmo Lugano
- - - Group C
FC Basel Krasnodar
Getafe Trabzonspor
- - - Group D
Sporting Lisbon PSV Eindhoven
Rosenborg LASK
- - - Group E
Lazio Celtic
Rennes CFR Cluj
- - - Group F
Arsenal Eintracht Frankfurt
Standard Liege Vitoria SC
- - - Group G
Porto Young Boys
Feyenoord Rangers
- - - Group H
CSKA Moscow Ludogorets
Espanyol Ferencvaros
- - - Group I
Wolfsburg Gent
St Etienne Olexandriya
- - - Group J
AS Roma Borussia Moenchengladbach
Istanbul Basaksehir Wolfsberger
- - - Group K
Besiktas Braga
Wolverhampton Wanderers Slovan Bratislava
- - - Group L
Manchester United Astana
Partizan Belgrade AZ Alkmaar
Matches to be played on Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12
