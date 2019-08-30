Soccer-Europa League group stage draw

The draw for the group stage of the 2019-20 Europa League made on Friday: Group A

Sevilla Apoel Nicosia

Qarabag F91 Dudelange

- - - Group B

Dynamo Kiev FC Copenhagen

Malmo Lugano

- - - Group C

FC Basel Krasnodar

Getafe Trabzonspor

- - - Group D

Sporting Lisbon PSV Eindhoven

Rosenborg LASK

- - - Group E

Lazio Celtic

Rennes CFR Cluj

- - - Group F

Arsenal Eintracht Frankfurt

Standard Liege Vitoria SC

- - - Group G

Porto Young Boys

Feyenoord Rangers

- - - Group H

CSKA Moscow Ludogorets

Espanyol Ferencvaros

- - - Group I

Wolfsburg Gent

St Etienne Olexandriya

- - - Group J

AS Roma Borussia Moenchengladbach

Istanbul Basaksehir Wolfsberger

- - - Group K

Besiktas Braga

Wolverhampton Wanderers Slovan Bratislava

- - - Group L

Manchester United Astana

Partizan Belgrade AZ Alkmaar

Matches to be played on Sept. 19, Oct. 3, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 28 and Dec. 12

Also Read: Embassy Group brings yet another Global Asset Class to India with Co-Living

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)