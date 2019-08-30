REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Djokovic, Serena returns to court in Day Five action

Novak Djokovic will look to keep recent shoulder injury at bay as he resumes his U.S. Open title defense in the third round, while Serena Williams will look to take another step closer to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title on Friday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-KOKKINAKIS/

Kokkinakis hoping for 'Benjamin Button' career after cruel setback Long blighted by injury, Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis hoped to finally be on track to fulfill the promise of a stop-start career when he made the second round of the U.S. Open.

DOMINICAN-CRIME/ Ex-Major League Baseball player Dotel has Dominican charge dismissed, freed on bail

A Dominican court released former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel on bail on Thursday after he spent nine days in detention over allegations of money laundering. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-CLV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Celta Vigo Sevilla host Celta Vigo in La Liga looking to make it three wins out of three.

30 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad Athletic Bilbao host Basque rivals Real Sociedad in a local derby in La Liga.

30 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-RBL/REPORT (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v RB Leipzig Borussia Moenchengladbach face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

30 Aug 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-MAI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Mainz Bayern Munich play Mainz in the Bundesliga.

31 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United Southampton play Manchester United in the Premier League.

31 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from round three of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 30 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - France vs Italy France host Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris in a test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan

30 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FJI-TON/

Rugby-Fiji v Tonga rugby test Fiji face Tonga in a warm-up match ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan

31 Aug RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Wales v Ireland 31 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta an Espana Day eight of the Vuelta an Espana is a 168km stage from Valls to Igualada.

31 Aug 07:12 ET / 11:12 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Masters third round

Day three of the European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland. 31 Aug

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/

Cricket - West Indies v India: Second day, second test Coverage of the second day of the second Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

31 Aug MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. 31 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-AGO-SRB/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Angola v Serbia Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Angola v Serbia - Foshan International Sports & Cultural Arena. We will summarize the day's action in the wrap-up.

31 Aug 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)