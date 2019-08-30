2nd Test: India put into bat, 'Giant Cornwall' makes his Windies debut

West Indies won the toss and put India into bat in the second World Championship Test match here on Friday.

India are playing an unchanged side that won the first Test while West Indies have brought in the giant Rahkeem Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos. Cornwall and wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton will be making their debut.

Shai Hope missed out because of fitness while pacer Miguel Cummins was dropped.

