International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2nd Test: India put into bat, 'Giant Cornwall' makes his Windies debut

PTI Kingston
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:48 IST
2nd Test: India put into bat, 'Giant Cornwall' makes his Windies debut

West Indies won the toss and put India into bat in the second World Championship Test match here on Friday.

India are playing an unchanged side that won the first Test while West Indies have brought in the giant Rahkeem Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos. Cornwall and wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton will be making their debut.

Shai Hope missed out because of fitness while pacer Miguel Cummins was dropped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

India

West Indies

Shai Hope

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019