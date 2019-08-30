Vivian Richards falls ill during pre-game show, carried off field

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies on Friday.

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

