Agarwal falls after hitting 55, India 118/3 halfway second session on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Opener Mayank Agarwal fell after scoring his third career half century while captain Virat Kohli was batting solid on 31 as India reached 118 for 3 midway the second session on the opening day of World Test Championships second match against the West Indies here today. Agarwal departed at 55 after steadying the Indian innings with a solid batting display in his 127-ball knock from which he hit seven boundaries. His cut shot in the 41st over of the India innings went straight to first slip fielder Rakheem Cornwall.

Kohli, on his part, was gaining in confidence after a watchful batting in the morning session. He has faced 74 deliveries so far from which he hit three boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane was giving him company on 2 from 12 balls at the drinks break -- which was called after 44 overs -- in the post-lunch session. Agarwal and Kohli resumed the second session at the team score of 72 for 2 and added 69 runs from 24 overs for the third wicket.

Playing in his fourth Test, the 28-year-old Agarwal reached to his fifty as he edged a Kemar Roach delivery to the boundary ropes. Kohli took time to settle down on a tricky pitch as he took 16 balls to open his account during the morning session. He was tested by the tight bowling from the West Indians especially by debutant off-spinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Earlier, India laboured their way to 72 for 2 from 30 overs after opener K L Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed cheaply in the opening session. Rahul and Pujara were out for 13 and 6 respectively after India were put into bat on a Sabina Park pitch which had some grass on it.

After West Indies captain Jason Holder opted to field, Rahul and Agarwal negotiated the first half an hour without taking any risk on a tricky pitch. Holder introduced himself in the seventh over and immediately got the breakthrough by having the wicket of Rahul to break the 32-run opening stand.

It was a peach of a delivery which jagged away from middle stump with Rahul edging it to Cornwall at first slip for a comfortable catch. Rahul hit two fours in his 26-ball innings. Holder was getting the bounce and movement and debutant Cornwall made the Indians toil for runs with his tight off-spin bowling.

India were 36 for 1 in 13 overs at the drinks break. Pujara, who came after Rahul's departure in the seventh over, struggled again as he took 15 deliveries to open his account and was finally out for 6 which came from 25 balls.

The bounce extracted by 26-year-old off-spinner Cornwall, who stands at 6ft and 5 inches and weights more than 140kg, did brought Pujara's downfall as he hit straight to the hands of Shamarh Brooks.

