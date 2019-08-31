Springer homers, Astros stay hot with 7-4 win over Blue Jays

George Springer had a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the visiting Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night. Springer's home run broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and his RBI double in the sixth stretched the lead to 6-1.

Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI, and Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve also had two hits for the Astros, who have won seven of their past eight games and 10 of 12. Astros starter Wade Miley threw 95 pitches before he was removed after 3 2/3 innings. He allowed just one run and two hits, but walked five and struck out five.

Collin McHugh (4-5) pitched one-third of an inning to get the win. Trent Thornton started for the Blue Jays and went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and six hits. Thornton (4-9) struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Reese McGuire had three hits, including a home run for the Blue Jays. Derek Fisher and Cavan Biggio also hit solo homers for Toronto. Miley threw 41 pitches in the second inning, but the Blue Jays only scored one run off the left-hander.

Miley loaded the bases on walks with one out in the inning. Toronto would score a run on a catcher's interference call, but Miley escaped the inning by striking out rookies Bo Bichette and Biggio. Thornton allowed just two base runners through the first four innings.

An error by Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a dropped line drive started the fifth inning for the Astros. Robinson Chirinos doubled with one out to put runners on second and third and Josh Reddick's single to right tied the score at 1-1. Springer then followed with his 463-foot homer to left, the third-longest of his career, to make it 4-1.

Yuli Gurriel's double put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth. Aledmys Diaz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Springer doubled in Gurriel to make it 6-1. The Blue Jays hit a solo homer in each of the final three innings to cut the lead to 7-4.

--Field Level Media

