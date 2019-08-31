Rendon's ninth-inning hit lifts Nats past Marlins

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run, walk-off single in the ninth inning, leading the Washington Nationals to a wild, 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night. Washington's Daniel Hudson blew a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, allowing a two-run homer to Starlin Castro, who finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

But Miami's Ryne Stanek (0-4) also blew a save chance, giving the win to Hudson (8-3). Howie Kendrick started the winning rally with a leadoff single, then advanced to second on Trea Turner's walk and to third on a Jorge Alfaro passed the ball. That set up Rendon, who lined a 2-1 slider to left.

Rendon finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Miami's Elieser Hernandez allowed six hits, two walks, and four runs in six innings. He struck out three. Washington's Anibal Sanchez -- a former Marlins starter -- gave up three hits, four walks, and two runs in five innings. He fanned six.

Harold Ramirez, who ended Miami's Thursday game against the Cincinnati Reds with a 12th-inning, walk-off homer, went deep in the first inning on Friday. The solo blast, measured at 433 feet, was his ninth homer of the season. But the Marlins couldn't hold their lead. The first two batters in the bottom of the first -- Turner and Gerardo Parra -- singled. That led to Rendon's RBI single and Asdrubal Cabrera's run-scoring groundout.

Washington extended its lead to 3-1 in the second. Victor Robles hit a leadoff double, advanced on Sanchez's sacrifice bunt and scored on Turner's RBI groundout. Miami got that run back in the fourth. Lewis Brinson led off the frame with a ground-rule-double to right. He went to third on Hernandez's sacrifice bunt and scored on Jon Berti's RBI groundout.

Washington extended its lead to 4-2 in the sixth. Rendon doubled to right on a ball that Ramirez initially charged and then stopped. Rendon then scored on Juan Soto's first of two RBI doubles. Miami scored twice in the seventh, getting an RBI single from Castro before loading the bases with no outs. After Alfaro struck out, Isan Diaz drew an RBI walk to tie the score 4-4.

The Nationals took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Adam Eaton and Rendon walked, setting up Soto's run-scoring double off reliever Jarlin Garcia. --Field Level Media

