Dodgers balk in winning run in loss to D-backs

Tim Locastro scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a balk after reaching base on a strikeout as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night in Phoenix. Locastro opened the eighth with a swinging strikeout, but the pitch got away from catcher Russell Martin for a passed ball.

Locastro stole second, went to third on a soft single to center by Adam Jones and was awarded home plate when right-hander Yimi Garcia (1-4) balked. Garcia failed to step off the rubber while looking to throw to first base. Arizona tied its season high with its fifth consecutive victory.

Arizona closer Archie Bradley (4-5) got the final five outs for the win and worked around a jam in the ninth. A hit batter to begin the inning and a two-out single put the tying run at second. Justin Turner hit a smash to third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who bobbled the ball, recovered and fired to first base to barely beat Turner to end the game. The Diamondbacks rallied after falling behind 3-0 for the second night in a row against the Dodgers.

Escobar delivered a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2 and chase starter Tony Gonsolin. The Dodgers padded the lead with Matt Beaty's RBI single in the seventh, but Arizona tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Josh Rojas, acquired from the Houston Astros on July 31 as part of the Zack Greinke trade, hit his first career home run, a two-run shot off Casey Sadler, who got the first two outs of the inning before Jarrod Dyson beat out a bunt single.

Enrique Hernandez hit two doubles and scored twice for the Dodgers. Corey Seager had two hits, including a double, for Los Angeles. The Dodgers scored twice in the second inning on a run-scoring double by Hernandez and an RBI single from Gonsolin. They made it 3-0 an inning later, when Justin Turner drew a 14-pitch walk off starter Zac Gallen and scored on Cody Bellinger's triple down the right-field line.

Gonsolin pitched five-plus innings, giving up two runs and three hits while striking out five and walking three. Gallen gave up three runs and five hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out six. --Field Level Media

