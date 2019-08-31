Maiden under-14 title for 11-year old Manshi

Manshi Singh lifted her maiden Under-14 title on the domestic circuit with a straight-sets win over top seed Vanshika Jain in the final of the AITA Talent Series tournament, here. Manshi prevailed 6-1 7-6(4) in the final, which had to be completed on the second day as bad light had forced the suspension of play on day one.

Manshi, the 11-year-old who trains at Tagore School Tennis Academy in Delhi, was trailing 0-3 in the second set but regrouped and forced a tie-breaker in which she eventually prevailed. "It does not happen very often that 11-year old overcomes stronger rivals in the higher age categories. She stayed strong from the baseline and countered the strokes of her rival well," Manshi's coach Shiv Yadav said.

