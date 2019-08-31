Junior Super Kings T20 cricket tourney to commence on Sept 2 Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI): The sixth edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 cricket tournament will get underway here on September 2, the organisers said on Saturday. The first phase of the tournament, featuring 16 teams will be held in Chennai after which it would move to other districts in Tamil Nadu, they said.

The final phase for the winners of the districts leg and winner and runner-up from the Chennai round would be held in Tirunelveli. Participating in an event to unveil the trophies, India cricketer Murali Vijay stressed the importance of school cricket and said the young players need to make best use of the opportunities they get.

He lauded IPL team Chennai Super Kings for conducting the tournament, which would help unearth new talent. CSK Chief Executive Officer K S Viswanathan thanked Muthoot Group for sponsoring the tournament.

The India Cements President-Marketing B Ramesh was also present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)