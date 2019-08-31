Punjab & Sind Bank holds Railways to draw

Punjab & Sind Bank held a strong Railway Sports Promotion Board team to a 1-1 draw in a Pool 'B' match of the 93rd All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament here on Saturday. In other matches, Punjab National Bank defeated Indian Air Force 2-1 while Indian Oil Corporation edged out Indian Army 3-2.

Punjab & Sind Bank took the lead when Gaganpreet Singh found the target from a penalty corner in the 35th minute. Railways equalised three minutes later through PR Aiyappa, who slotted home from a penalty stroke.

There were no more goals though the two teams kept testing out the other's defence for the rest of the match. IOC, which includes a host of former India stars, fell behind when Army's Jitender Rathee scored in the 15th minute.

Armaan Qureshi hit back for IOC, with a penalty corner conversion in the 19th minute before Affan Yousuf scored in the 32nd minute to put IOC 2-1 ahead. After a goalless period, Sukhdeep Singh equalised for the Army team, in the 53rd minute, from a penalty corner.

Gurjinder Singh slammed home from a penalty corner in the 56th minute for IOC's match-winning goal. Satender Dalal (14th minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (32nd minute) scored in Punjab National Bank's 2-1 win over Air Force. Ajit Pandit's 40th minute penalty corner conversion helped IAF reduce the margin.

Results: Pool A: Punjab National Bank beat Indian Air Force 2-1; IOC beat Indian Army 3-2. Pool B: 2-2, Railways drew Punjab & Sind Bank 1-1..

