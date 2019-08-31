Report: Cowboys nearing deal with RB Elliott

Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott "are intensifying" and both sides expect to finalize a new deal this weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is due to make $3.85 million this season.

Elliott has been absent throughout training camp and the preseason, working out on his own instead of in Mexico. Reports earlier this month said Dallas had offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer.

Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year. The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.

--Field Level Media

