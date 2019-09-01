UPDATE 1-Tennis-Andreescu topples Wozniacki to reach fourth round

Canadian Bianca Andreescu brushed aside Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday to reach the last 16 in her U.S. Open main draw debut and now faces her toughest test yet in the form of net-rushing qualifier Taylor Townsend.

Andreescu, who has already won titles at Indian Wells and Toronto during an injury-hit 2019 season, beat twice finalist Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to remain undefeated in completed matches since early March. "It feels pretty good because you never know what can happen in a match," said Andreescu. "I'm trying not to take anything for granted right now. I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing."

The 19-year-old Canadian, who has yet to drop a set at the year's final Grand Slam, overwhelmed former world number one Wozniacki with a mix of variety and firepower. Andreescu's nerve was tested early in the second set when Wozniacki rallied back from a double-break down to level at 3-3 but the Canadian was unrattled and broke right back and then served her way to the win.

Things could get much trickier for Andreescu when she faces Townsend, whose aggressive net play has left a trail of frustrated opponents, including Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who was dumped out in the second round. Andreescu said she has never played anyone who comes to the net on virtually every point like 23-year-old Townsend but is ready to put in the work ahead of their Monday clash.

"Well, there aren't a lot of players that play like her, so I'm going to do my best to figure out what to do when she comes to the net," said Andreescu. "As I said, I'm going to work on my passing shots tomorrow and stay as aggressive as I can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)