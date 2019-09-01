International Development News
Tennis-Zverev secures spot in U.S. Open last 16

Reuters
Updated: 01-09-2019 04:08 IST
Zverev, who is the next highest-seeded player left in the bottom half of the draw after Rafa Nadal, won six of the last seven points in the final-set tiebreak to close out the win. Image Credit: Wikimedia

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3) win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene on Saturday.

Zverev, who is the next highest-seeded player left in the bottom half of the draw after Rafa Nadal, won six of the last seven points in the final-set tiebreak to close out the win. The 22-year-old German fired down 25 aces and won 80% of his first-serve points as he improved his head-to-head record with Bedene to 4-0.

Up next for Zverev, who could meet Nadal in the quarter-finals, will be either 20th seed Argentine Diego Schwartzman or American Tennys Sandgren.

COUNTRY : United States
