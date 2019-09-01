Double runner-up finish for Mukund at Baotou Challenger

In a career-best performance, upcoming Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger, here on Sunday. The 12th seed Mukund lost the singles title clash 4-6 3-6 to Australian top seed James Duckworth in the USD 54,160 clay-court event.

Reaching the Chennai Open semifinal was Mukund's best singles performance before entering this event. Mukund earned USD 4240 for his effort and also 48 ranking points that will push him to career-best 235 when the new rankings will be issued after the conclusion of the US Open.

The season has been an average one for the 21-year-old Mukund, who struggled to go beyond the second rounds on the Challenger circuit. In the doubles, Mukund and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili lost 6-7 (3) 2-6 to second seed Korean pair of Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

Mukund split USD 1800 with Gabashvili.

