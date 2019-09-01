Daniel James is an example for everyone: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Daniel James saying that the 21-year-old is 'an example for everyone.' "He's come in and made an impact ever since day one in training - [today] he made a recovery run, won the ball, went forward," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I think he's an example for everyone. He's our top scorer, that comes from his personality, his habits. He's humble, he works hard and he knows he can improve," he added. Manchester United witnessed a 1-1 draw against Southampton in Premier League on Saturday. It was Daniel James, who scored for Manchester United.

Solskjaer said he will work with James to get his quality even higher. "He knows he could have scored a few more [against Southampton] and we'll work with him to get his quality even higher, better and then we'll have a top, top player," Solskjaer said.

Manchester United will now compete against Leicester City in Premier League on September 14. (ANI)

