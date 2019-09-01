Premier League: Arsenal, Tottenham play out a draw

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at Emirates Stadium. Spurs came out to the park with an aggressive mindset and they kept on making attacking moves from the very start, and it finally paid dividend for them as Christian Eriksen scored the goal for the team in the 10th minute.

Spurs were handed a penalty in the 38th minute of the match as Arsenal's Granit Xhaka brought down Spurs' Son Heung-min. Harry Kane stepped up to take the penalty and he did not disappoint as he scored, giving the team a 2-0 lead. However, Arsenal pegged one goal back as Alexandre Lacazette netted the ball into the goalpost to bring the scoreline to 2-1.

At halfway mark, Tottenham was leading with 2-1. Arsenal started to press ahead in the second half but Spurs' goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was up to the task and he did not allow the Gunners to get the equaliser.

However, the Gunners got the equaliser in the 71st minute as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registered a goal bringing the scoreline to 2-2. Sokratis Papastathopoulos seemed to have registered a goal, but his effort was ruled out in the 79th minute as he was clearly offside.

The match became intense during the later stages as Sokratis and Harry Winks clashed on the touchline. Sokratis was given a yellow card by the match official. No more goals were scored and both teams had to settle with a draw.

Arsenal is placed at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings whereas Spurs is positioned at the ninth place. Tottenham will next face Crystal Palace on September 14 whereas Arsenal will take on Watford FC on September 15. (ANI)

Also Read: Arsenal, WorldRemit offering football coaches chance to attend 'Future Stars'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)