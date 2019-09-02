Sports News Roundup: Federer still not committed to 2020 Olympics; Barty thrashed by Wang at U.S. Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Luck calls Colts career 'the honor of a lifetime'

Andrew Luck thanked Colts fans for their support in a heartfelt letter that appeared in a full-page ad Sunday in The Indianapolis Star. "Thank you for an incredible eight years. For welcoming me with open arms," the retired quarterback's letter began. "For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

Serena on extent of ankle injury: 'We'll see tomorrow'

Serena Williams charged into the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday but it may have come at a price as the six-times champion suffered a right ankle injury. Williams, who twisted her left ankle during a quarter-final loss at the Australian Open, said she did not think the latest injury serious but added it was too soon to tell.

Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight at U.S. Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will seek a spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals when she returns to the court on Monday while second seed Rafa Nadal faces former winner Marin Cilic in last 16 action. Osaka, who brought 15-year-old American Coco Gauff's New York run to an end in the third round, will kick off the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium when she faces Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

Federer still not committed to 2020 Olympics

Roger Federer has not yet decided if he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics and said on Sunday at the U.S. Open that eligibility, his health and family will all factor into his decision. The tennis event at the Olympics will begin two weeks after Wimbledon and Federer said it is simply too soon to decide if he will chase a singles gold medal, which is the only major prize the 20-times Grand Slam champion has yet to win.

Federer crushes Goffin to reach last eight

Roger Federer destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive. The Swiss third seed fired 35 winners and 10 aces to see off the outclassed Belgian in a speedy 80 minutes on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serena advances in New York despite ankle injury

Serena Williams needed a medical time out in the second set of her 6-3 6-4 win over Petra Martic on Sunday to get treatment on her right ankle but recovered to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Williams fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads

With the 53-man roster limit deadline cleared, NFL teams on Sunday began scrambling to claim some of the more than 1,000 players off waivers. And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.

Barty thrashed by Wang at U.S. Open

Second seed Ash Barty's U.S. Open bid came crashing down when she lost 6-2 6-4 to China's Wang Qiang in the fourth round on Sunday. Wang had never taken a set off the former world number one in two previous matches and looked to be in trouble after Australian Barty started with a dominant performance on serve.

NASCAR notebook: Earnhardt Jr. enjoys up-close look at Xfinity competition

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always had an eye for talent. After all, Earnhardt helped launched Brad Keselowski's career by putting him in one of his NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. The same goes for Chase Elliott.

United States too strong for Czechs as Aussies flourish

Holders the United States made a sound start to their basketball World Cup title defence with an 88-67 win over the Czech Republic while Australia celebrated an impressive 108-92 victory against Canada on Sunday. A strong third quarter gave Brazil a 102-94 win over New Zealand, Greece brushed aside Montenegro 85-60 and France beat Germany 78-74 in the day's most evenly balanced contest.

