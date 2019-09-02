Frazier, Brault help Pirates finish sweep of Rockies

Adam Frazier hit a home run on the first pitch of the game, Steven Brault pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and clubbed his first career homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday in Denver. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and Frazier, Josh Bell, Colin Moran, and Elias Diaz added two each for the Pirates, who swept the four-game series.

Kevin Newman hit a home run on the first pitch of Saturday's game for Pittsburgh. Nolan Arenado went deep for the Rockies, who have lost six consecutive games and 10 of their last 11.

Brault (4-3) allowed one hit through the first five innings. He wound up yielding just two runs, one earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Rockies right-hander Jeff Hoffman, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, settled down after giving up the leadoff home run. He worked out of jams in the third and fourth innings.

Arenado ended the Pittsburgh third when he threw out Reynolds at home as the runner was trying to score from first on Moran's double. Moran has a 12-game hitting streak. The Pirates scored again in the fifth when Reynolds led off with a single, moved to third on Starling Marte's single -- which extended his hitting streak to 11 games -- and came home on Bell's single up the middle.

Hoffman (1-5) limited the damage when he picked off Marte trying to steal second when Bell was at-bat. He allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings and struck out three. The Rockies' defense came through again in the sixth when Erik Gonzalez hit a ball down the left-field line with two outs but was thrown out by Ian Desmond trying to stretch it to a double.

Arenado made it 2-1 in the sixth with his team-leading 35th home run. Brault led off the seventh with a shot into the second deck in right for his first homer. The Pirates added another run in the inning on an error, then scored two more in the ninth. The Rockies chased Brault in the seventh with an unearned run that made it 4-2.

