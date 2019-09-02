Cycling-Giro champion Carapaz joins Team Ineos

Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz is joining Team Ineos on a three-year deal starting next season, the British outfit said on Monday. "I am very excited about joining the team. I feel this is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider, working with a team that continues to go from strength-to-strength, year after year," the Ecuadorian said in a team statement.

"I already know a lot of the riders on the team and I am really looking forward to working everyone at Team Ineos from next season." He joins an already impressive squad that features Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Egan Bernal, who became the first Colombian to win the world's greatest stage race in July.

