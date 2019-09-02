India two wickets away from win as Windies reduced to 180/8 an hour after lunch

Skipper Virat Kohli effected a brilliant run-out as West Indies were staring down the barrel at 180 for 8 against India in pursuit of an improbable 468 in the post-lunch session on fourth day of the second and final Test here on Monday. West Indies require another 288 runs with only three wickets, if a physically indisposed Darren Bravo comes out to bat in the later stages.

Starting the post-lunch session at 145 for 4, West Indies lost four wickets in a space of an hour with India closing in on a win. Jermaine Blackwood (38) got a a delivery from Bumrah that pitched on length and moved a shade to take an outside edge which was gobbled up by Rishabh Pant.

The Sharmarh Brooks (50),-Blackwood partnership yielded 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Brooks was lucky to survive in the pre-lunch session but not so much in the post-lunch session when Kohli's quick reflexes brought about his downfall. Brooks pushed one towards point and started to amble across as Kohli sprinted from his cover position and picked the ball and in turned in the same motion to get his direct throw on target.

Jahmar Hamilton's (0) debut just got worse with Jadeja snuffing him out in the slips and then Shami removed Rahkeem Cornwall with an off-cutter that got the inside edge of his bat to Pant behind the stumps. Ishant Sharma (2/28) got his second wicket of the innings while Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) removed the dangerous Roston Chase but was unlucky not to have scalped Brooks after overstepping.

Starting the day at 45 for 2, the hosts were left unsettled when Bravo (23 batting) added only five runs to his overnight score before complaining of uneasiness and left the ground. The reason for his ill health couldn't be ascertained as a medical bulletin from the West Indies team management is expected.

Brooks was joined by a dogged Chase (12 off 36), who was ready to bring his best defensive game to the fore negotiating the troika of Jasprit Bumrah (0/22), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Ishant safely. However after a 41-run stand, it was Jadeja who trapped Chase leg-before as the umpires' call upheld the on-field decision. It was a fuller delivery that was pitched on leg stump and hit Chase on the front-leg.

Shimron Hetmyer (1), who has had a nightmare of a series, didn't last long as Kohli's plan to keep a fielder at cover paid off. Birthday boy Ishant bowled one at a drivable length and the uppishly played shot was gleefully pouched by Mayank Agarwal. Brooks, who had looked pretty solid, could have also been on his way back had Jadeja not overstepped. It was a delivery that held its line as Brooks prodded in-front and the thickish outside edge was taken by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

