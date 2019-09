Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main show court on the ninth day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (all matches quarter-finals; prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 16-Johanna Konta (Britain) 23-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

2300 GMT/7 PM ET 8-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 18-Wang Qiang (China)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)