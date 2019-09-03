Rangers dominate Yankees to end N.Y.'s scoring streak

Mike Minor pitched 7 1/3 outstanding innings as the Texas Rangers withstood a lengthy rain delay Monday at Yankee Stadium and recorded a 7-0 victory over the New York Yankees, who did not score a run for the first time in 221 games. After a delay of two hours, 52 minutes before the first pitch, the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games thanks to Minor (12-8).

Minor bounced back nicely from a pair of rocky outings against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed five hits. He struck out five, walked one while throwing 111 pitches. Minor completed at least seven innings for the 13th time and produced his seventh scoreless outing this season.

In the first seven innings, Minor allowed multiple baserunners only in the first inning when he walked Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez doubled, but he retired Mike Ford on a soft comebacker. He got a double play on Clint Frazier in the second after Mike Tauchman singled, and retired nine straight after Luke Voit opened the fifth with a double. The left-hander was lifted after allowing two singles in the eighth, and Shawn Kelley quickly ended the inning. Emmanuel Clase finished up in the ninth.

In the first meeting of the season against the Yankees, Texas scratched out two runs against Masahiro Tanaka (10-8) and added five runs in the last two innings. Nomar Mazara lifted a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Jose Trevino homered on the first pitch of the fifth. Texas nearly scored another run in the fifth, but Frazier made a perfect throw from left field to the plate to get Elvis Andrus after fielding a single by Danny Santana.

Frazier overran Santana's one-out single in the eighth and following a walk to Rougned Odor, Ronald Guzman's single made it 3-0. Delino DeShields then upped the lead to 6-0 by hammering Nestor Cortes Jr.'s full-count pitch into the left-field seats for his fourth homer of the season Shin-Soo Choo made it 7-0 by connecting in the ninth off Tyler Lyons.

Tanaka gutted out six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out five, walked two in a 103-pitch outing that marked his 14th outing where he pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer. After consecutive walk-off wins over Oakland, the Yankees were blanked for the first time since June 30, 2018, against Boston. It was the second-longest streak of scoring a run since 1900, only behind a 308-game run by the Yankees from Aug. 3, 1931, to Aug. 2, 1933.

