Sports News Roundup: Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach; Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at U.S. Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach

Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach. Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He'll continue in that role.

Lesson learned, Osaka moves on after U.S. Open loss

The prospect of a Naomi Osaka-Serena Williams U.S. Open final rematch that hung tantalisingly over the year's final Grand Slam disappeared on Monday with Swiss Belinda Bencic the spoiler by claiming a 7-5 6-4 fourth round win over the Japanese holder. It was a subdued exit for the world number one compared to the chaotic scenes of a year ago when Osaka claimed her first major title amidst controversy after an explosive confrontation between chair umpire Carlos Ramos and an enraged Williams.

Athletics: Coleman set for worlds after USADA charge withdrawn

World 100 meters favorite Christian Coleman is eligible to compete in this month's world championships after a whereabouts charge against the American sprinter was withdrawn by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday. The case in which USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period, a potential anti-doping violation, had been scheduled to go to arbitration on Wednesday.

Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka was upset 7-5 6-4 by Belinda Bencic at the U.S. Open on Monday as the Japanese lost her grip on both her title and number one status while the Swiss reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the second time. Bencic got off to a bright start on a rainy day in New York, breaking the world number one under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, and her superior serving carried the day as she won 82% of her first serve points.

Dolphins cut 14-year LS Denney

The Dolphins continued their roster overhaul Monday, releasing long snapper John Denney, a fixture in Miami since 2005. Denney, 40, made 224 consecutive appearances for the Dolphins, not missing a game in his 14 seasons.

Reports: Colts sign veteran Hoyer as backup QB

The Indianapolis Colts signed former New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer to back up Jacoby Brissett, according to reports on Monday. ESPN"s Adam Schefter said Hoyer agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with $9 million in guarantees.

Spain sink Puerto Rico as Scola shines for Argentina

Spain celebrated their second successive win at the basketball World Cup in China after a commanding performance from their Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol gave them a 73-63 win over plucky Puerto Rico on Monday. Serbia, the tournament favorites alongside holders United States, also made it two out of two with a 126-67 demolition of the Philippines while 39-year-old forward Luis Scola rolled back the years in Argentina's 94-81 defeat of Nigeria.

Schwartzman upsets misfiring Zverev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman dispatched a misfiring Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Monday after heaping more Grand Slam misery on the sixth-seeded German. Schwartzman had not been on court for more than two hours in any of his previous matches and the number 20 seed was by far the fresher of the pair on a rainy day at Flushing Meadows, seeing off a weary Zverev in just over three hours.

MLB roundup: Astros' Verlander no-hits Jays

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander threw a no-hitter Sunday in a 2-0 win over the host Toronto Blue Jays, becoming one of just six major league pitchers with three or more no-hitters. After walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning, Verlander (17-5) retired 26 in a row, with rookie Bo Bichette grounding out to third baseman Abraham Toro to end the game. The Astros ace struck out 14 and walked one.

NBA has record 54 players at 2019 World Cup

A record 54 players from the National Basketball Association (NBA) are on the squads of national teams at this month's FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, up from 45 in the 2014 edition. Of the 32 teams taking part, 25 have players from 21 NBA franchises while the combined list, which also includes players with NBA experience and new draftees, takes the count to 103, another record and a rise from 92 in 2014.

