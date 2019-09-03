D-backs rookie Rojas ignites rout of Padres

Rookie Josh Rojas had four hits, including a home run, and Ketel Marte homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 14-7 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday in Phoenix. Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker also hit home runs for Diamondbacks, who have 202 homers and are on pace to break the franchise season record of 220 set in 2017.

Marte homered to cap a six-run second inning, and Rojas, Escobar and Walker homered in a span of four batters in the sixth off Javy Guerra, a converted infielder who was making his major league pitching debut. Ty France had two hits, including a three-run homer in four-run sixth inning, while Nick Martini and Manuel Margot each had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who entered having won three of four. France has five homers, three in the past two games.

The Diamondbacks finished with 18 hits, and seven starters had at least two hits as they built leads of 8-0 and 14-4. Since June 15, Marte is hitting a major-league-high .374 while adding 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

Abraham Almonte had three hits and Alex Avila had a single and a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who have won seven of eight and remain 3 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot. Arizona starter Mike Leake (11-10) gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings while winning his second consecutive start. He struck out one and walked one.

Marte's 29th homer gave Arizona a 6-0 lead in the second. The inning also included a throwing error from Padres shortstop Luis Urias, the first of his two in the game, while starter Cal Quantrill (6-6) fired a run-scoring wild pitch. Avila's two-run double in the fifth inning, after singles by Escobar and Almonte, made it 8-0. Almonte, who played right field, made his first start of the season after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno when rosters expanded Sunday.

Quantrill gave up eight runs for the second straight start. He allowed 10 hits, struck out four and walked one in five innings.

