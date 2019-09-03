Riya enters main draw of Chinese Taipei Open

Indian shuttler Riya Mookerjee advanced to the women's singles main draw of the Chinese Taipei Open after notching up a thrilling win over Cheung Ying Mei of Hong Kong in the qualification round here on Tuesday. Riya, who had reached the quarterfinals at Swiss Open, rallied to beat Cheung Ying 9-21, 21-16, 23-21 in a 34-minute match.

The 20-year-old Riya will face Thailand's Supanida Katethong, another qualifier, in the main draw. Menwhile, star shuttler and former champion Saina Nehwal has pulled out of the tournament. Also missing in action will be Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy.

Former champion Sourabh Verma will lead India's campaign at the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

