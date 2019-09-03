REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open

NEW YORK - Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/

Kolisi back in strong S Africa squad for Japan warm-up GIFU, Japan - South Africa named a strong side on Tuesday for their final World Cup warm-up match against hosts Japan, with head coach Rassie Erasmus viewing Friday's contest as the perfect preparation for their tournament opener against New Zealand.

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ Eight member associations in the race to host 2023 women's World Cup

Eight member associations will continue their bid to host the expanded women's World Cup in 2023, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed on Tuesday. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

3 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Qatar launches logo for 2022 World Cup

Organizers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup launch the tournament's official logo at 20:22 local time (1622 GMT). The logo will be displayed on various landmarks in Qatar and around the world. 3 Sep 13:22 ET / 17:22 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Japan coach Jamie Joseph announces team for South Africa clash Rugby World Cup hosts Japan announce their team to face South Africa in their final match before the start of the tournament.

4 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ITA/

Rugby Union - England name team to play Italy England name team to face in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

4 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ITA-SRB/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Italy v Serbia

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Italy v Serbia - Foshan International Sports & Cultural Arena. We will wrap up the day's action from other games within the match report.

4 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 11 of the Vuelta an Espana, a 180km mountain stage from Saint Palais to Urdax-Dantxarinea. 4 Sep 06:51 ET / 10:51 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ITALY/

Motor racing-Italian Grand Prix preview and statistics Ferrari have their spirits up ahead of their home Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc's victory in Belgium last weekend. We preview Sunday's race with statistics.

4 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

