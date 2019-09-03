International Development News
German footballer Jerome Boateng under investigation for assaulting ex-partner

Devdiscourse News Desk Berlin
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@JB17Official)

The public prosecutor of Munich has filed charges against German footballer Jerome Boateng for causing bodily harm to his former partner, according to reports by local media. Boateng and his former partner were a couple for ten years and have two children together.

Boateng is a German professional footballer who plays as a defender for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

The court will now decide whether to admit the charges or not. Further investigations against Boateng are currently underway at the order of the judge.

COUNTRY : Germany
